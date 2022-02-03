WHITING, IN - Patricia I. Chilla (nee Treiber) 81 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Chilla who passed away June 2, 1992; loving mother of Mark Chilla; cherished sister of Mary Ann (late John) Evanich and the late Jane Soltau and Thomas Treiber; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St., and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; there is no visitation, funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. (Due to the current health situation, masks are required.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Pat Chilla was born on February 6, 1940 to Frank and Irene (Stasik) Treiber. She was a lifelong resident of Whiting and a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1957. She was a devoted member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting, was a founding member of the Immaculate Conception Grotto Society chartered by Bishop Donald Hying and was currently a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. She was a retiree of the former Liberty Savings Bank, Whiting, with a service of 26 years. Pat was a great cook, making exceptional halupki and stuffed green peppers. She loved to bake Christmas cookies and watch Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. She lead a selfless life, always putting others before her. Pat and her son were not only mother/son but best friends. She enjoyed traveling together to Disney World, New York City, Graceland and the Wisconsin Dells and watching sporting events. A devoted mother, Pat will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.