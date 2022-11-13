Dec. 19, 1932 - Nov. 9, 2022

LAPORTE, IN - Patricia J. Best, 89, of LaPorte, IN passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Brickyard Healthcare.

Patricia was born December 19, 1932, in Attica, IN, to the late Thomas J. and Esther V. (Gibson) Smith. She was a 1951 graduate of Stockwell High School.

In December of 1969 she married James E. Best in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1998.

Patricia was a member of the Women's Auxiliary American Legion Post 400. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her children: Jeffrey Watkins of Laporte, IN, Wanda (Gary) Wolfe of Cutler, IN, Peggy Watson of LaPorte, IN, and Kimberly (John) Keller of West Lafayette; sisters: Evelyn Egan of Lafayette, IN, and Annabelle Butler of Battle Ground, IN; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, James, she is preceded in death by her parents; sons: Thomas and Charles Watkins; daughters: Bonnie Spikes and Theresa Brown; brothers: Thomas, Richard and Robert Smith; and two grandchildren: Kelly Watkins and Charles Keller.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at HIPPENSTEEL FUNERAL HOME with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m.. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com