Patricia J. Boberski

June 19, 1937 - April 9, 2022

It is with a heavy heart that our daughter, cousin, aunt and friend, Pat Boberski breathed her last breath on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pat is preceded in death by her parents: Frank Boberski and Josephine Boberski (Paterek); numerous aunts; uncles; relatives and friends.

She grew up in Hammond, IN and graduated from Bishop Noll High School. Pat had a wonderful life, enjoyed traveling, going to operas, family get-togethers, spending time with her friends, playing scrabble and playing the stocks. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and her amazing caregiver and hospice team that will miss her smile and her love of life.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Solan Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Jeffrey Burton officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Pat requested that all donations be made to the Downs Syndrome Association of Northwest Indiana to support her nephew and the countless other children dealing with this and other disabilities (2167 Indianapolis Blvd., Schererville, IN 46375).

In addition, Pat wanted us to say, Thank You for her to all those that she came in contact with over her long and enjoyable lifetime. She enjoyed life to its fullest and wanted to Thank You for helping her do this. We will all miss her and know she is resting in peace.