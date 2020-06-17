MUNSTER, IN — Patricia J. MacDonald, 78, passed away on June 13, 2020, in Munster, IN. She was born on April 1, 1942, in East Chicago, IN, to the late Eli and Anah (Schatzman) Wilson. She was a former resident of Griffith, IN, and a graduate of Griffith High School. Patricia was a retired travel agent and a member of Suncrest Christian Church in St. John, IN. She is survived by her husband, Larry MacDonald, and her three children, David MacDonald, Bonnie (Jeff) Mescal and Brian (Christiana) MacDonald; grandchildren, Sarah, Noah, Chase, Jessie, Giana, Casey and Kaelyn.