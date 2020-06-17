Patricia J. MacDonald (nee Wilson)
MUNSTER, IN — Patricia J. MacDonald, 78, passed away on June 13, 2020, in Munster, IN. She was born on April 1, 1942, in East Chicago, IN, to the late Eli and Anah (Schatzman) Wilson. She was a former resident of Griffith, IN, and a graduate of Griffith High School. Patricia was a retired travel agent and a member of Suncrest Christian Church in St. John, IN. She is survived by her husband, Larry MacDonald, and her three children, David MacDonald, Bonnie (Jeff) Mescal and Brian (Christiana) MacDonald; grandchildren, Sarah, Noah, Chase, Jessie, Giana, Casey and Kaelyn.
Visitation Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, IN. Funeral Services Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Greg Lee. Interment following at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MacDonald Family Scholarship at the Purdue Research Foundation, 403 W. Wood St., West Lafayette, IN 47907 or online at https://giving.purdue.edu. Our family would like to sincerely thank Harbor Light Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
