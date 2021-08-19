Patricia J. Watson (Massa)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Patricia J. Watson (Massa), age 78, of Schererville, passed away August 16, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband Steve; son Tony (Tricia) Massa, daughter Lisa (Jack) Ohlweiler; grandchildren: Kyle, Julianna, Noelle, Abby, Jack and Benjamin; stepsons: Dan (Meghan) Watson and David Watson; step-grandchildren: Curren and Finley; sister Kathy (John) Massa; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings: Ginny, Tom, and Rosemary.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Dyer, with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Pat's family on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Masks will be required.

Pat loved crossword puzzles, flower gardening, and visiting with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to the beach in northwest Indiana and southern California, reading and movies.

She was very well liked by everyone.