June 13, 1933 – May 12, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Patricia J. Watson, 87, of Portage, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Hobart.

She was born June 13, 1933, in Allegheny, Pennsylvania, to Charles and Carrie (Marshall) Anderson.

Patricia was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Portage and former member of the Quilting Guild, Valparaiso. She enjoyed quilting, knitting and sewing. Patricia made cancer pads with her church for cancer patients. She delivered meals with Meals on Wheels, Valparaiso. Patricia was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

On May 18, 1956, in Plumcreek, PA, she married Marlin L. Watson, who preceded her in death August 16, 2012.

Also preceding in death were her parents; one brother, Gary Anderson; and one sister, Gloria Ruane.

Surviving are her two childre: Mark (Juanita) Watson of Portage and Lee Watson of Cary, IL; six grandchildren: Dawn (Mike) Kucera, Brian (Ashley) Watson, April (Jason) Chontos, Allison (Terry) Henson, Anna Watson and Abby Watson; three great grandchildren: Addison Chontos and Garrett and Ellie Kucera; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.