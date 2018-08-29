DeMOTTE, IN - Patricia J. Westerfield, age 61, of Demotte, formerly of Hammond, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 25, 2018. She was born in Gary, IN on March 4, 1957. Patricia was a 1975 graduate of Hammond Gavit and had a bachelor's degree in nursing from Purdue Calumet, where she also pursued other degrees. She worked as an RN and retired from Porter County Correctional Facility. Patricia enjoyed spending time with family, remodeling her home, Facebook marketplace and HGTV. She will be dearly missed.
Patricia is survived by four children, Nicole (Ed) Florek, Courtnie (Michelle) Westerfield, Trinity (Paul) Westerfield, Brian (Mandy) Westerfield; five grandchildren, Steven Ragin, Lilith and Gideon White, Spencer Stevens, Scarlett Westerfield; significant other, Dean Parks; 6 siblings, Rita (the late Dave) Haarman, Keith (Frank) Martin, Larry (Gayle) Mitchell, Debbie and Johnny Mitchell, Lori Goers; Dexter, her four-legged friend; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard A. Martin and Leah P. Mitchell; grandchild, Daemian White; two siblings, Brenda and Jim Martin.
In lieu of flowers donations to Patricia's family are preferred.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL.