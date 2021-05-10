Aug. 27, 1931 - March 19, 2021

Patricia Jane (Barnes) Stark, age 89, formerly of Valparaiso, IN passed away March 19, 2021. She was a graduate of Rolling Prairie High School. She participated in Eastern Star, White Shrine of Jerusalem, Lionettes, the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a Boy Scout leader.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jane Smith (Barnes, Christensen) and Ira Lynus Barnes; her brothers: Jere and Lynus Barnes and her son, Brett.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Bernhardt (Ben); sons: Brian, Jere, Jay (Corinna); 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Rolling Prairie Cemetery. Pastor JoEllyn Chadwick of Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church will be officiating.