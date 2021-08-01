CROWN POINT - Patricia Jean "Patti" Stroh, nee Lenz, age 72, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Darryl "Rick" Stroh; one daughter, Stephanie Stroh; two sons: Ryan (Mayra) Stroh, and Derek (Brooke) Stroh; three grandchildren: Christopher, Sarah, and Diego; siblings: Bette (Tom) Ludwig, Jim (Marsha) Lenz, and Greg (Jan) Lenz; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Gabriella (nee Jackowski) Lenz.