CROWN POINT - Patricia Jean "Patti" Stroh, nee Lenz, age 72, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Darryl "Rick" Stroh; one daughter, Stephanie Stroh; two sons: Ryan (Mayra) Stroh, and Derek (Brooke) Stroh; three grandchildren: Christopher, Sarah, and Diego; siblings: Bette (Tom) Ludwig, Jim (Marsha) Lenz, and Greg (Jan) Lenz; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Gabriella (nee Jackowski) Lenz.
Following Patti's wishes, a cremation was held.
Patti was a lifelong Calumet Area resident. She enjoyed photography, and spending time with her family and friends. Patti made a friend of everyone she met. Her favorite ice cream was Dairy Belle. She touched many lives, and will be deeply missed.
Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, Indiana 219-931-2800.