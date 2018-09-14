LOWELL, IN - Patricia K. Callahan, age 89, of Lowell passed away September 12, 2018. She is survived by her brother, Tom Callahan. Preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, John Callahan Jr., Mary Jane, and Eileen Huber.
Friends may call on Sunday, September 16, 2018 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Surufka, O.F.M. officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery.
Patricia was born to John Callahan Sr. and Agnes Callahan. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1946 and obtained her BS and MS from Indiana University in 1956 where she was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. Pat was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 1966 having attained the rank of Captain. She was a member of the American Legion Post 261. She taught elementary school in Hammond, Tokyo, Japan and taught 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade at Oak Hill Elementary School in Lowell where she retired after a successful career. Pat also enjoyed her needle craft and was an avid reader.