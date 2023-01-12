Sept. 28, 1944—Jan. 10, 2023

SCHERERVILLE, IN—Patricia K. Millsap, age 78, of Schererville, IN passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was born on September 28, 1944 in East Chicago, IN to the late Stephen and Irene (Korba) Barney.

She leaves behind her two daughters: Tamara Millsap, Tara Millsap; granddaughter, Sophia Shearer; brother, Stephen Barney; sister-in-law, Jill Barney; two nieces, Leanne, Sarah; two dogs, Jackson, Bella, along with many loving family and friends.

Patricia is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Gene Millsap; parents, Stephen and Irene Barney.

She will be remembered as a very loving and kind individual who was always there for her children, grandchild, loving cousins and friends. Her two dogs brought her so much joy. Patricia enjoyed making memories on vacation. London, and Florida are two areas that stand out on her travels. She was extremely loved and will be severely missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends can visit with Patricia’s family on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10AM—12PM with a Funeral service beginning at 12PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME—8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in the Garden of Lake. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Millsap family.