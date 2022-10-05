MUNSTER, IN - Patricia Kivett, 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was born in Martinsville, IN and later moved to the Munster area. Pat married Max Kivett in 1950. She is predeceased by her parents: Elmer and Irene Dixon; brother John Dixon; husband Max Kivett; son Mark Kivett; and her daughter Nancy Kivett Knight.

She is survived by her son-in-law Cecil Knight; grandchildren: Matthew Knight (Diana), Janet Kivett Knight (Nikolai), Spencer Knight (Jessica) and her great-grandchildren: Oliver and Beatrix Knight, all of whom live in Canada.

Pat and her husband were long-time, active members of the Southside Christian Church. She worked as an executive assistant and was an avid Bunko player, playing monthly with the same group of friends for nearly 60 years.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Hartsfield Village for the care they provided over the past few years.

The family of Patricia Kivett will be holding a celebration of her life on Saturday, October 8th at 1:00 PM at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME at 8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, IN. The ceremony will be followed by a private interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.fagenmiller.com