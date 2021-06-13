EAST CHICAGO, IN - Patricia Klarich, 71, lifelong resident of East Chicago and recently of Wheatfield, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after a brief illness. She is survived by her sons John of Wheatfield, Jason of FL and Kevin of Indianapolis; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael.
Visitation, Tuesday June 15, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave. Lowell, with Cremation Following. Patricia worked in the Lake County Treasurer's office for many years and spent her free time filled with family and friends.
In lieu flowers, contributions may be given to her family. www.sheetsfuneral.com