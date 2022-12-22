 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia L. Banks

  0
Patricia L. Banks

July 27, 1938 - Dec. 19, 2022

HOBART, IN - Patricia L. Banks, age 84 a longtime Hobart resident passed away Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born on July 27, 1938 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to the late George and Dorothy Daniel. Patricia was a member of the Foresters. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and knitting, and was a voracious reader.

She is survived by two sons, Keith Banks of Hobart, IN; Bryan (the late Terry Davis) Banks both of Portage, IN; two sisters-in-law, Alice Daniel and Vicki Banks.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry J Banks, two sons, Kenneth and Barry Banks, one brother, Ronald Daniel, two sisters, Joanne Hamilton, Carolyn Despain, and one infant nephew, John Michael Daniel.

Cremation will take place with REES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, HOBART (219) 942-2109. Burial of cremains at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart. www.reesfuneralhomes.com

