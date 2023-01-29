Jan. 1. 1928 - Nov. 11,2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia L. Gollner, age 94 passed away Friday, November 11th in Crown Point after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Gollner (1973), her parents Robert (1988) & Victoria (1986) Matthews, and her son Tom (1989).

Patricia is survived by her sons Rich (Anna) Gollner, Jay (Cathy) Gollner, Mike (Sue) Gollner and Robert (Mary Jane) Gollner; six grandchildren Kevin, Elizabeth, Zachary, Sarah, Anneliese and Jacob, their spouses; and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Gollner was a lifetime resident of Hammond and a 1946 graduate of Hammond High School. She was an Art student and a member of Mensa at Indiana University. She loved to spend time reading, listening to music and gardening.

Mrs. Gollner will be buried in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point.

Funeral services will be private. She will be missed by all who knew her.