Patricia L. Kelley

VALPARAISO, IN — Patricia L. Kelley, 83, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born February 10, 1937, in Gary, IN, to George and Catherine (Smith) Doolin. Patricia was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wanatah. She will be remembered for the love of her family and the many friends she made over the years.

On August 29, 1935, in Lake Station, Patricia married Carrol G. Kelley who preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Susan) Kelley, David (Wendy) Kelley and William (Kim) Kelley; grandchildren, Shane Kelley, Bryan (Ashley) Kelley, Amy (Matt) Kelly and Lillian Kelley; great-grandchildren, Caleb Kelley and Bentley Finne; siblings, George (Tina) Doolin, William (Barb) Doolin, Barb Durr and Sharon Shiyan; sister-in-law, Kaylin Kostelnik; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and special friend and caregiver, Dohna. Patricia was also preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Dana Marie Kelley; and siblings, Marcine, Judy, Jim, and Donald.

Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a Memorial Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Masks will be required for all attending. Interment of ashes will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association or VNA Hospice of NWI.