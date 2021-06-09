 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia L. Peterson

Patricia L. Peterson

Patricia L. Peterson

April 5, 1960 — June 6, 2021

VALPARAISO — Patricia L. Peterson, 61, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was born April 5, 1960, in Palos Heights, IL, to Lawrence and Diane (Gisch) McCasland. Patti was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Valparaiso, and had worked at First National Bank.

On March 5, 1993, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Patti married Troy Peterson, who survives along with her sisters, Kathy McCasland, Maureen (Chris) Beach and Christine (Ron) McCasland; nephews: Michael, Sean, Timothy, Jason, Joseph, Joshua and Justin; mother-in-law, Nancy Peterson; and brother-in-law, Butch Peterson She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Ruth Johnson and Lawrence McCasland.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso, burial of ashes will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10:00 AM. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts