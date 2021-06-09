Patricia L. Peterson

April 5, 1960 — June 6, 2021

VALPARAISO — Patricia L. Peterson, 61, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was born April 5, 1960, in Palos Heights, IL, to Lawrence and Diane (Gisch) McCasland. Patti was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Valparaiso, and had worked at First National Bank.

On March 5, 1993, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Patti married Troy Peterson, who survives along with her sisters, Kathy McCasland, Maureen (Chris) Beach and Christine (Ron) McCasland; nephews: Michael, Sean, Timothy, Jason, Joseph, Joshua and Justin; mother-in-law, Nancy Peterson; and brother-in-law, Butch Peterson She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Ruth Johnson and Lawrence McCasland.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso, burial of ashes will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10:00 AM. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.