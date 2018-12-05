GLENVIEW, IL - Patricia Lee Olson, 77 years old, passed away peacefully in the late afternoon of Friday, November 30, 2018 in Glenview, IL with her loving daughter at her side. Patricia was born at Chicago Lying-in Hospital on April 16, 1941, the daughter of the late Judge Joseph P. Sullivan and Leah Belle Sullivan (Briley) of Whiting, IN. She was a 1958 graduate of Whiting High School and a 1962 graduate of Purdue University with a B.S. in elementary education. At Purdue, she was a proud member of Delta Gamma Social Sorority and various philanthropic groups. In 1966 she graduated with a M.A. degree from Roosevelt University. A devoted elementary educator, she taught at Hammond Public Schools for almost 40 years and received numerous honors in the field, including being awarded Teacher of the Year multiple times by the Jefferson School P.T.A.. Additionally, she was awarded Life Member in the Indiana Congress of Parents and Teachers, a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Societies. Pat was a pillar in the community. She was on the Board of Directors for the Northwest Indiana Symphony for over 20 years and booked numerous community concerts, performances and was a volunteer at the Munster Center of Performing Arts. An active member of P.E.O., a Munster-Highland Indiana Educational Philanthropy Organization, and the Munster-Highland Chapter of Tri Kappa Associate Service Organization. Pat was an avid gardener and member of the Munster Garden Club. She was an active volunteer with multiple organizations including Munster Community Hospital and Auxiliary Board Member, Woodmar United Methodist Church preschool administration board, the Calumet Chapter of Hospice, and a member of the Lake County Retired Teachers Association. She loved volunteering with her beloved dog, Miss Honey, through Pet Ministries. Patricia was a pancreatic cancer warrior. Her ultimate legacy will live on through her donation to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois where she hopes her body can train the next doctors who cure cancer. She is survived by her loving, devoted, and cherished daughter Amy Lee (Olson) Netz, beloved and supportive son-in-law Robert Michael Netz, and her pride and joy: grandsons Trevor Joseph Netz, and Nicholas Robert Netz. Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert W. Olson, who she simply adored.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Woodmar United Methodist Church, 7320 Northcote Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Woodmar United Methodist Church, JourneyCare Foundation in Glenview Illinois, or Hospice.