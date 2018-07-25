Patricia Lois (Nash) Kimberling, 84, of Shelburn, went home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2018 at Millers Merry Manor. She was born on August 20, 1933 in Sullivan County to Wilbur Nash and Bertha (Courtney) Nash. She was a homemaker all her life and a faithful member of Fairbanks Missionary Baptist Church in Fairbanks. Preceded in death are her parents, her husband Charles in October 2013, a sister Norma Jean Asbury and brother Phillip Nash.
Survivors include sons James (Cindy) of Valparaiso, Ronald (Renee) of Wheatfield, Charles (Robin) of West Sand Lake NY, Michael (Carla) of Hymera, daughters, Kathryn Shannon (Pryde) of Hammond, Joyce LaFollette of Sullivan, brother, Arnold Nash of Sullivan, sister Ernestine Alumbaugh, of Sullivan, 16 grandchildren 20 great grandchildren, special friends Karen Griffith and Michelle Harmon.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday July 27, 2018 at Holmes Memorial Chapel with Rev. Larry Gillespe officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Wilfred IN.