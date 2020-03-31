Patricia Lou Manwaring (nee Pearman)

Pat is survived by her loving Husband of 62 years, John Robert "Bob" Manwaring, age 83, of Crown Point (who she first met as a little girl, due to the friendship between their parents); and Sons, Bob and Tim (Erlinda) of Anchorage AK and Gregory (Sarah) of Los Angeles CA; as well as Grandchildren, Brendan (Becca), of Eugene OR, Danielle, of Anchorage AK, and, Elizabeth and Catherine, of London England. Pat was also blessed with two Great-Grandchildren, Kohen, of Anchorage, AK and Isaiah, of Eugene, OR. Pat's older Sister, Joan (nee Pearman) Roth, lives in Sparks, NV. She is also survived by many wonderful nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Pat's lifelong romance with Bob (Hobart High School, Class of '55) began from a chance encounter on Miller Beach in the summer of '53. On June 1, 1957, a year after Pat graduated from Lew Wallace High School, she and Bob exchanged their marriage vows. In February of 1958 Pat gave birth to her first son, Bob, and over the next four years became the loving mother to her other two boys, Tim and Greg. Throughout the early years as a family, Pat was a Stay-At-Home Mother by day and a US Steelworker by night; while Bob (a Purdue graduate at this point) taught Chemistry and Physics at Lew Wallace. In 1972 Bob took a job teaching for the Department of Defense Dependents Schools and the family moved to the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division (Rock of the Marne) located at Leighton Barracks in Wurzburg, Germany. While Bob taught High School Physics to the children of the military personnel, Pat worked at the Commissary food store on the Post for a number of years before becoming a Teachers Aide for Special Needs students at the Elementary School, a career which spanned over 20 years. Students and Staff alike loved working with Pat, as she had a heart of gold and a special touch when it came to working with the children.