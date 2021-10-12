Patricia Louise Goin

Jan. 31, 1928 - Oct. 9, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Patricia Louise Goin, age 93, of Portage, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. She was born in Gary, Indiana on January 31, 1928 to the late Vincent and Clara (nee Andersen) McGee. Patricia will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Karen (Roger) Butterfield, Kevin (Patricia) Goin; grandchildren: Roger (Tiffany) Butterfield, Nichole (Kevin) Reynolds, Christina (Michael) Davis, Dawn (Kirk) Harbart; great grandchildren: Dylan & Addison Butterfield, Arleen & Elaina Reynolds, Lucca & Remi Davis, and Clara, Gabriel & Lillian Harbart.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Finis A. Goin, Jr.; her parents; and step-father, George Arvidson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st St. Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830 or at ALZ.org.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. She will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery, Portage. Visitation will take place prior to the service on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. -12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.