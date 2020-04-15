Patricia M. Phillips

During the summers, Patricia and Carl would spend their time on Lake Maxinkuckee in Culver, IN. She enjoyed participating in weekend sailboat races, traveling, fishing and camping.

The last few years of Patricia's life her daughter, Suzie, took it amongst herself to move in with her mom to take care of Patricia full-time. Patricia wasn't only her mother, but became her best friend, offering life advice such as, "You have to let it go. I would not be 90 years old if I didn't let things go."

If you look up the definition of "Saint", ("a very virtuous, kind, or patient person"), you'll find Patricia was exactly that. She was kind, understanding, positive, and would always greet you with a smile. She was patient, taking up to seven grandchildren at a time on vacation, teaching her children how to fix a washing machine, win a sailing race, even teaching her sons new wrestling moves. Patricia was there to support and coach you every step of the way. She was a true Saint, and just in case you ever thought otherwise, she forever made sure you remembered her making her grand exit on Saint Patty's Day.