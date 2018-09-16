LANSING, IL - Patricia MacNab, age 77, of Lansing, Illinois/formerly of Manhattan, New York passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018. Patricia was a beautiful and loving aunt to two nieces and three nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by her loving parents Peter and Mice MacNab and sister, Mary Roach.
A memorial service will be held for Patricia on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. Mary will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. www.schroederlauer.com