DYER, IN - Patricia Marie McCarthy, nee O'Callaghan, age 78, of Dyer, IN passed away Friday, August 24, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Michael McCarthy. Loving mother of Diana Kelly, Michael McCarthy, Pamela (Hector) Martinez, and Robert (Kathleen) (Debra) McCarthy. Proud grandmother of 11; great grandmother of six. Dear sister of Richard O'Callaghan, Brian (Kathy) O'Callaghan, the late Ronald O'Callaghan, and the late Francis (JoAnn) O'Callaghan. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Timothy and Blanche O'Callaghan.
Private family interment service will be held at Concordia Cemetery - Hammond, IN at a later date. Patricia was a retired office manager for Tool Automation Enterprises. Memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit