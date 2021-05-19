Patricia Marie (nee Farrell) Kranc

Patricia Marie Kranc (nee Farrell)

March 4, 1947 - May 17, 2021

LANSING, IL - Patricia Marie Kranc (nee Farrell), 74, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 17, 2021.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Dennis J. Kranc. Loving mother of: Dana Kranc, Jill (Doug) Lewis, Dennis T. (Meg) Kranc and Erin (Jon) Douglass. Cherished grandmother of: Mackenzie, Ethan, Garrett, Morgan, Cody, Jack, Jocelyn, Colin, Owen and Emmitt. Also surviving is loving sister, Judy Konieczka; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Julia Farrell, and sister, Michele Markowski.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Patricia will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, directly at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Patricia will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Patricia was a longtime member and parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church, St. Ann's Women's Club, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post#697, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and PTA. She truly enjoyed giving of herself to the community and to her family and friends. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Patricia was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patricia's name to the Alzheimer's Association. alz.org. www.schroederlauer.com