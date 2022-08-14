April 6, 1937 - Aug. 7, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - Patricia Markovich, (nee Balser), age 85, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2022. Patricia was born on April 6, 1937 in Hammond, IN.

She was proud to be a Morton Governor, class of 1955, and remained close with many of her high school friends serving on the planning committee for reunions spanning the past 67 years.

She married the love of her life, Anthony (Tony) Markovich on September 15, 1956, and together they welcomed two children, Christy and Theodore Markovich, who were the center of their lives. In 1983 they received a special gift of a grandson, Patrick Anthony Markovich, their namesake and their joy.

Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Arlene (Virgil) Giffin; maternal grandmother, Theresa Moyer; many other relatives and friends; and her beloved husband, Tony, who she always called Daddy.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her children: Christy Markovich and Ted Markovich; grandson, Patrick (Jill) Markovich; brother, Charles (Sandra) Balser, Sr.; many nieces and nephews, their spouses and children, cousins, lifelong friends, and her best friend since grammar school, Barbara (nee Bedene) Simko.

She was known and loved as "Mimi" to her great-grandchildren: Adrianna and Henryk Anthony Markovich; and Adrianna's little sisters: Makayla, Zalina and Aleigha Mantis.

A private, memorial mass at St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, IN will be held for family and friends at a later date.

To remember Patricia, please plan to do something as simple as spending some time with your family and friends, taking a trip, trying something new or spontaneous, and be sure to enjoy all the blessings along the way.

