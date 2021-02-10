Patricia May Navarro

Aug. 6, 1933 — Feb. 7, 2021

GRIFFITH, IN — Patricia May Navarro, 87, of Griffith, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Patricia was born August 6, 1933, in East Chicago to Helen and Alex Sanders.

Pat always spoke of her fond memories of living in Sandpoint, ID. She happily retired after 17 years at Inland Steel insurance office in 1994. Pat enjoyed golfing and dancing with her husband, Fred. She also loved receiving fresh flowers. Two of her favorite things were, decorating her home with lighted candles and her puppy, Molly.

Patricia was preceded in death by both of her parents and her husband, Fred G. Navarro; brother, Alex Sanders; and sister, Judy Butler.

Patricia is survived by daughter, Kathleen (Jeff) Boswell; son, William Randall; and daughter, Sheila Randall; grandson, Jason (Corrie Mantis) Dykstra; granddaughter, Kristin (Brian) Luyster; great-grandsons, Cole and Jackson Dykstra; nieces, nephews; and puppy, Molly. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with prayer service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307