WHITING, IN - Patricia N. Watts (nee Reid) 79 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Franciscan Health, Dyer. Beloved mother of Doris (Stecy) Bishop, Colleen Jackson and Jemal Watts; cherished grandmother of Amber and Chrysta Bishop, Kenny and Kaylynn Mezydlo and the late Jordan Linko; adoring great grandma of Oliver and Nicholas Mezydlo; dearest sister of Georgette (late William) Loving; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be offered on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor Paul Vale of the New Life Christian Church, Whiting, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00pm to time of services.
Patricia Watts was born on March 17, 1942 in Roby, Indiana to George and Florence (Serafin) Reid. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a devoted member of the New Life Christian Church, Whiting. She was a former employee of the Whiting Walgreens and was a retiree of the Community Hospital, Munster with a service of 10 years. She enjoyed creating "Diamond Dots", jewelry crafts, playing cards and bingo. Devoted to her family, Patricia will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
