WHITING, IN - Patricia N. Watts (nee Reid) 79 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Franciscan Health, Dyer. Beloved mother of Doris (Stecy) Bishop, Colleen Jackson and Jemal Watts; cherished grandmother of Amber and Chrysta Bishop, Kenny and Kaylynn Mezydlo and the late Jordan Linko; adoring great grandma of Oliver and Nicholas Mezydlo; dearest sister of Georgette (late William) Loving; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be offered on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor Paul Vale of the New Life Christian Church, Whiting, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00pm to time of services.