GREEN VALLEY, AZ - Patricia O'Barski, age 83, of Green Valley and formerly of Calumet City, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018. Pat is survived by her children: Kenneth (Ann) O'Barski, Linda (Don) Hinkel, Carol (Steve) Nowaczyk; grandchildren: Jordan, Megan, Steven; and sister, Kathryn (Kopchak) Paluh. Pat was preceded in death by her parents: Mary and Peter Kopchak; loving husband, Richard O'Barski; son, Thomas O'Barski; granddaughter, Jessica O'Barski; and sister, Eleanor (Kopchak) Binns.
As per her wishes, Pat will be cremated with a private memorial service.
She was a loving mother and grandmother that will be dearly missed. May God grant her eternal peace.