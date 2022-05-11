DYER, IN - Patricia Papa (nee Magdziarz), age 88, of Dyer, Indiana, formerly of Lansing and Calumet City, Illinois passed away May 2, 2022. She was born December 30, 1933 in Calumet City to the late Joseph and Catherine (nee Pawlowski) Magdziarz. She is survived by her cherished children: Sharon (Frank) Strzelecki, Ken (Kim), Steve, Janice (late Perry) Krebs, Dave (Catherine); seven adored grandchildren; six precious great-granddaughters; sisters-in-law: Anna (Leon) Gamblin and Joanne (late Joseph) Papa; several nieces and cousins.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Sam and sister, Lorraine (late Ed) Bojda.

Patricia was an active member for many years at St. Victor Parish, a Minister of Communion visiting the sick and elderly at local nursing homes, Den Mother and active in other organizations. Patricia was also a member and Past Presidents of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 330, Wentworth Jr. High School PTA, St. Victor Church Women all in Calumet City.

She enjoyed sewing, oil painting, counted cross stitch, reading and puzzle books.

We were blessed to have her as our mother and she will be deeply missed.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 2-8:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 13, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. from Castle Hill Funeral Home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church of Calumet City, IL for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

For service information please call (708)862-4480 or visit www.castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.