Patricia "Pat" Collins-Gomez

NAPERVILLE, IL - Patricia "Pat" Collins-Gomez, age 73 originally from East Chicago, IN, went into the arms of our Lord and Blessed Mother on June 16, 2022 in Naperville, IL.

Devoted mother of Colleen (Harold) Merlo and proud grandmother of Brendan and Nadia Merlo.

Pat is survived by her former spouse, Richard J. Gomez; and special friend, Gracie Gomez. Pat was the special Godparent to Michael Vazquez and Lester Chandler; and best friend to Diane Rosenberg and June Puleo.

Pat was preceded in death by her wonderful mother, Marilyn Collins; her lifelong companion, James "Jimmy" Bonner; and best friend of over 45 years, Deborah Chandler; and her beloved dogs, Shadow, Malle Berry and Tower.

Pat graduated as a Registered Nurse from Purdue University. She retired as a home health care nurse from A.L.C. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Youth Advisory Board (Y.A.B), Congress of Latin American Organizations and League of United Latin American Citizens (L.U.L.A.C.) Council #349.

Pat was a strong advocate for women and civil rights causes. She was also a generous contributor and strong supporter of animal rights groups. Pat was also an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs.

A Visitation for Pat will be held at DUPAGE FUNERAL CHAPEL (951 W. Washington Street, West Chicago, IL) on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 PM.