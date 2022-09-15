 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia "Pat" E. Lesniewski (nee Lyon)

  • 0
Patricia "Pat" E. Lesniewski (nee Lyon)

ST. JOHN, IN/BURNHAM, IL - Patricia "Pat" E. Lesniewski (nee Lyon), age 82, late of St. John, IN and formerly of Burnham, IL passed away on September 11, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Lesniewski. Loving mother of: Nancy (Paul Kleinaitis), Corrie and Patricia (Lillo) Lucido. Cherished grandmother of: Kevin (Haley Dafforn-Corrie) Corrie, Elaina (Joseph Strapp) Lucido and Brian (Bri-Anne Andriessen) Corrie. Dear daughter of the late Theodore and late Margaret Lyon. Dearest sister of late Geri Boyd and late Margaret "Peggy" Lyon. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Retired office manager for Dr. Joel Korczak, DDS Highland, IN.

Memorial Visitation Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 West 97th Lane (1 block west of U.S. 41 / Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane), St. John, IN 46373.

Memorial Service Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cemetery private. 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq political tension: Fears there could be more violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts