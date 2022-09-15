ST. JOHN, IN/BURNHAM, IL - Patricia "Pat" E. Lesniewski (nee Lyon), age 82, late of St. John, IN and formerly of Burnham, IL passed away on September 11, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Lesniewski. Loving mother of: Nancy (Paul Kleinaitis), Corrie and Patricia (Lillo) Lucido. Cherished grandmother of: Kevin (Haley Dafforn-Corrie) Corrie, Elaina (Joseph Strapp) Lucido and Brian (Bri-Anne Andriessen) Corrie. Dear daughter of the late Theodore and late Margaret Lyon. Dearest sister of late Geri Boyd and late Margaret "Peggy" Lyon. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Retired office manager for Dr. Joel Korczak, DDS Highland, IN.

Memorial Visitation Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 West 97th Lane (1 block west of U.S. 41 / Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane), St. John, IN 46373.

Memorial Service Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cemetery private. 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com