Patricia "Pat" Hawrot

You are loved with a love beyond all feelings, and missed with a grief beyond all tears. You left us beautiful memories and though we cannot see you, you are always in our hearts. Your precious memory is our keepsake with which we'll never forget. God has you in his keeping, but we have you in our hearts. We feel so terribly lost without you because part of us is gone. Keep a watchful eye on us and protect us. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, a part of us went with you the day God called you home. It's been a year and a day today since your call to heaven. Christ has risen this Easter Sunday with you by his side!!! Loving you always, we miss you so much. Denny, Dennis, Dawn, Deanna, Devin, Addy, Aiden