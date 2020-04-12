Patricia "Pat" Hawrot

Pat was born on September 10, 1948 to Patrick and Anne Martin and spent her early life growing up on the South East of Chicago. She married the love of her life on September 25, 1972. Pat was destined make the world a beautiful place and started by owning Le Femme beauty salon in Chicago. The next most proud accomplishment began when she became a mother. Despite going on in life and contributing so much this was by far the most important thing to her. Pat moved to Dyer in 1976 as her family expanded. She always looked for ways to be involved in all her children's activities and provided leadership with her involvement in School Parent Teacher Organization, Lake Central Strategic planning and Girl Scouts. Pat later received her Real Estate license and worked as a Sales Agent for McColly Realty for many years. Pat's lifelong work began for the Town of Dyer in 1988, working under the Clerk- Treasurers Maryann Brown and Thomas Hoffman until she was elected as Clerk-Treasurer in 2007. Pat went on to be elected for two additional four year terms. During her 12 years as Clerk-Treasurer, Pat had many accomplishments and was truly a servant leader to the Community. She was a member of the Indiana League of Municipal Clerk's and Treasurers and served on their Education Committee. In 2008, Pat received her Indiana Accredited Clerk designation. She went on to receive her Certified Municipal Clerk designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers in 2010. In 2014 Pat received her Master Municipal Clerk from that Institute. The first and only Clerk-Treasurer serving Dyer's history to achieve the prestigious destination. Pat retired in December of 2019 after 32 years of civil service. Pat was also involved in many other professional groups including Dyer Lady Lions, Lake County Lady Democrats and served as a delegate at the Indiana Democratic Convention.