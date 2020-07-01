× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia 'Pat' L. Schuetz

HAMMOND, IN — Patricia "Pat" L. Schuetz, born in Hammond, IN, on March 21, 1937, to George and Mary Shafer. Pat passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 28, 2020.

As a child and teenager, Pat loved sports, being with friends, and having a fun time. She worked at a bank in Hammond, IN, for a couple years. During this time, Pat was set up by family members to meet her future soulmate, Durward Schuetz. Dewey was the grade schoolteacher for Pat's sister, Shirley. Supposedly, no one could go to the parent-teacher conference for Shirley, so Pat was the one. Not surprisingly, on December 28, 1957, Pat and Dewey were married at St. John Lutheran Church.

Pat loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the jewels of her life. She is survived by Scott (Kelly), Michael (Dianne) and Tammy (Nancy). Pat will be missed by her grandchildren Maya, Leah, Anna, Ryan, Alex, Alan (Tracy), Dennis (Erin) and Genevieve (George). Plus, great-grandchildren Mavin, Sloane, Kasen, Leo and Jarin.