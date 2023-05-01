March 13, 1942 - April 17, 2023

YOUNGSVILLE, NC - Patricia "Pat" Myretta Grote Schwoegler, 81, of Youngsville NC passed away Monday, April 17, 2023. Born March 13, 1942, in Baltimore, MD to the late Clarence Vernon Grote and Myretta Phyllis Schwartz Grote, she lived most of her life in Lansing, IL and Dyer, IN. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David John Schwoegler.

Pat was a graduate of Thornton Fractional South High School and attended Purdue University Northwest. She was proud to be a United States Air Force veteran and in her later years served on the local (Chapter 285), state, and national board levels of Vietnam Veterans of America. She enjoyed working with various congressmen to promote the needs of veterans. In addition she was a member of American Legion post 261 and a member of the Dyer Park Board. She was a preschool teacher and volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in NW Indiana.

She is survived by her three children, Renee Lynn (James) Callahan, Jennifer Mannion, and David Vernon Schwoegler; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Phillip Vernon Grote and George Thomas (Karen) Grote; one sister, Melanie Ann Grimble; and several nieces and nephews.

Pat was an avid reader and a lover of everything related to the Egyptian pharaohs and pyramids. She joined a pen pal club and loved to write letters and send postcards to many, many people who became close friends over the years. She loved to collect quotes and left scraps with her favorites all over the house, one of her favorites being "Do not meddle in the affairs of dragons, for you are crunchy and good with ketchup."

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at BRIGHT FUNERAL HOME in Wake Forest, NC. In loving memory of Pat, wear something purple, her favorite color.

Bright Funeral Home is serving the Schwoegler family.