Dec. 7, 1940 - Oct. 7, 2021

DEMOTTE, IN - Patricia "Pat" Niles (nee Reilly), age 80, of Demotte, IN, formerly of Portage, IN, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 39 years, Raymond "Ray" Niles; seven children: Sharon Jarvis, George (Becky) Hallett, Art (Verna) Hallett, Dave Howerton, John Niles, Lillian Williams, and Rich (Shannon) Niles; many special grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Reilly; two sisters: Geraldine Labash and Mary Jane Seipler; and her many nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents: John and Mary Reilly (nee Grigonis); and brother, Tom Reilly.

Pat retired from EJ&E Railroad with 38 years of dedicated and loyal service in many various positions. She was a former faithful member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church and recently attended mass at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in DeMotte. Pat enjoyed painting, crocheting, taking care of her family and spoiling her grandchildren.