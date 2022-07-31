Patricia "Pat" Petrungaro, (nee Winkler)

Beloved wife of the late John Petrungaro for 56 years. Loving mother of John Jr. (Carol), Michael Sr. (Renee) and family, Annamarie "Sis" (James) Maynard and James Sr. (Sylvia). Nana to Toni (Joel) Jacinto, Michaelene, John III, Maria, Crystal, Jackie, Elizabeth (Brian) Doyle, Michelle, James Jr. and Ruben. Great Nana to Nicholas, Daniel, Alexander Drozd, John IV, Mia, Marcus, Grace Kissel and Zoey Doyle. Great-great-grandma to Aiden and Ava Drozd. Devoted daughter of the late Frank and late Dorothy Winkler. Dear sister of the late Edward Winkler. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Pat was a former member of Honey's Inn Pleasure Club.