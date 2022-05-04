Patricia "Pat" Seloover

Jan. 11, 1936 - April 28, 2022

MUNCIE - Patricia "Pat" Seloover passed away at her home on April 28, 2022. Pat was born January 11, 1936 in Sterling, IL, the youngest of eight children to Wilbur and Emilie (Stern) Seloover.

Besides being a mother and homemaker, Pat worked at Westminster Village for 30 years in many different capacities, retiring in 2017. She enjoyed sewing, baking, crafts, puzzles, traveling and especially spending time with her family. She also enjoyed golfing and telling people the story of hitting a hole in one while playing golf with her son in Nashville, IL. Pat was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Nashville, IL.

Surviving are Pat's two children: Kim Somers (husband, Jeff), and Kurt Elsesser (wife, Joyce), Nashville, IL; two grandchildren: Elliott Somers (wife, Tonya), and Emily Smith (husband, Jason); two great-grandchildren: Abram and Lincoln Somers.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers: Edgar, Ken, Bob, Don, Keith and Jim Seloover; one sister, Mary Rosenow; two nephews: Kevin and Mark Seloover; and one niece, Susie Price.

Friends may call at Meeks Mortuary Mt. Pleasant Chapel, Yorktown, on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at noon.

A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Meeks Mortuary Mt. Pleasant Chapel, Yorktown, at noon. Burial will follow at Hawk Cemetery, Yorktown.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Dyersburg Army Air Base Memorial Association, Inc., 100 Veterans Dr., Halls, TN 38040. In notations state "In Memory of Pat Seloover, sister to F.O. James Seloover". This museum was one of Pat's favorite charities and she along with her extended family were able to have a personal tour of the museum. Pat's brother, James, was killed in a training flight at the Dyersburg base when another plane flew into his B-17, there were no survivors. Or, Trinity Lutheran Church, 680 W. Walnut Street, Nashville, IL 62263.