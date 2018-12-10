DYER, IN - Patricia 'Pat' Slavena, age 86, of Dyer, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018. She is survived by her husband of 67 years Charles Slavena, daughters Karen (Mike) Ferree and Diane Ferree; grandchildren Sarah (Eli) Hoddap, Emily (Chris) Humphrey, Rachel (Jonathan) Lucas, and Katie Ferree; and great grandchildren Belle and Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents Steven and Rose Nowak.
Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNEAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 1:00 PM. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM.
Pat graduated from Hammond High in 1950, she was a member of the Country Kickers and was the Past President of the St Vincent DePaul Society. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and was funny and feisty until the end. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Senior Helpers for their years of compassion for Pat.