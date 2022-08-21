Patricia "Pat" T. Lewis (nee Moor)

HAMMOND, IN - Patricia "Pat" T. Lewis (nee Moor), age 93, of Hammond, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Pat is survived by her children: David E. (Dianna) Lewis, Christine A. (Jim) Putman, and Jean (Steve) Juskiw; grandchildren: Kenna (Donald), Cassie (Drew), Cody (Angelina), Andrew, and Kathryn; precious great-grandchildren: Hendrix, Bishop, Zephyr, Sophie, Jax, Ella, Milo, Owen, and Mabel Rose; sister, Helen (late, Matt) Grudzien; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hubert E. Lewis; parents, Emil and Doretta Moor; and sister, Donna Barnes.

Pat was an accomplished accordion player and organist. She was a fabulous seamstress, quilter, and painter. She was the Hallmark Lady in Woodmar and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Society for 30 years.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. Schererville, IN. A Service Celebrating Pat's Life will be held at 7:00 PM. Burial private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunes Hospice: www.duneshospicellc.com