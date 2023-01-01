HAMMOND, IN - Patricia "Patsy" Ann Earle, nee Stengel, age 88, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at home.
Patricia is survived by her children: Barbara (Late Robert) Rardin, Kevin (Betty) Earle, Linda Parker, Jeffery Earle, Debbie (Rob) Bodza and Lloyd Earle, Jr.; sister, Mary Rose (late Edward); brother, Larry (Kitty) Stengel; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; many nieces and nephews, cousins; and many, many dear friends. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Lloyd "Cookie" C. Earle, Sr; daughter, Marie Gilbert; and grandson, Eric Parker.
A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:00 PM with Chaplin Richard Stoll officiating at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, located at 6955 Southeastern Avenue in Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to visit with the family before and after the service at LaHayne Funeral Home from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM.
In the 1970's Patsy worked in Billings Payable at Standard Oil in Chicago. She was very active in her children's activities and was a Den mother for the Cub Scouts, A leader for the Girl Scouts and also helped with Boy Scouts. Patsy was involved in the PTA at both Washington and Kenwood Elementary. She was a long-time member of St. Joseph Church in Hammond. Patsy was an amazing cook and would feed anyone that stopped by. She was crafty and loved creating arts and crafts with "Cookie" for outdoor fairs; Cookie cut the wood and she would paint. She also kept busy crafting with her scrapbooking and ceramics. Patsy and Cookie loved to travel and always looked forward to the USS Walke reunions around the country and even hosted the Chicago Reunion. Patsy enjoyed the many trips taken to Las Vegas and loved playing the slots at the boats.
