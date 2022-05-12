Patricia "Patti" J. Burgess (nee Moyer)passed away peacefully with her children by her side, after a long struggle with Alzheimers/Dementia, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A lifelong resident of Highland, she spent her final years in Charlotte, NC.

Survived by her dear children: Mary Burgess Burelli (late, David) Burelli, of Charlotte, NC and David (Sandra) Burgess; precious grandchildren: Michael and Meagen (nee Giilhamer) Burelli of Charlotte, NC, Meagan Burelli (Connor) Flynn of Denver, CO, and Ashley Burgess; great-grandson, Miles David Burelli; brother, Tom (Joy) Moyer of Georgetown, TX; and many beloved nieces; nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Burgess; parents: John D. and Mary K. Moyer; and siblings: Kathrine (late, Dan) Lukach of Buena Park, CA, William Moyer and Margaret (late, James) Mitsch.

Patricia was a 1952 graduate of Griffith High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Highland Junior Women's Club and Red Hat Society. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and aunt that will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 14, at 10:30 AM DIRECTLY AT Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN with Rev. Brian D. Chadwick officiating. Patricia will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass and be laid to rest at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Patricia loved all white flowers or donations can be made to Hospice of Charlotte, NC at hpccr.orgSolanpruzinfuneralhome.com