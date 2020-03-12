CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia "Patti" J. Schaefer, age 71 of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Patti is survived by husband of 45 years, Jim; three children: Brad (Cindy Jackson) Schaefer, Jennifer (Mike) Hochstetler, and Bryan (Amy) Schaefer; three grandchildren: Ryland and Myles Hochstetler and Grayson Schaefer. Preceded in death by parents, William and Mary Korn; brother, Bill Korn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patti was a graduate of Andrean High School, class of 1967. She received her B.S. degree from Indiana State University and her Master's degree from Indiana University Northwest. Patti enjoyed her time with her grandchildren, family, and friends.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Memorial gathering will begin at 2:00 P.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL. Memorials preferred to Rush University Cancer Center. Please visit http://rush.convio.net/PSchaefer.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.