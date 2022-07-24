Patricia (Patti) Lynn Spencer

GARY, IN - Patti Spencer, age 70, peacefully passed away with her loving husband of 49 years, Kip, and her four children (Carrie, Brittany, Zachary, and Jillian) by her side on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Friends may meet with the family Monday, July 25 from 4:00 -8:00 PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 26, at St. Joseph the Worker in Gary. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. For more information and a full obituary please visit www.mycalumetpark.com