Patricia "Patti" Parker

VALPARAISO, IN — Patricia "Patti" Parker, 77, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. She was born March 28, 1943, in Gary, IN, to Harry and Mazie (Blake) Hebert.

Patti graduated with her nursing degree from the College of St. Francis and made her career as the unit director of the NICU at Porter Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Valparaiso, and the Porter County RN Club. Patti loved her dogs and supporting local dog rescue organizations. She will be remembered for her caring nature, good sense of humor, and strong-willed personality. Patti was a devoted wife, a loving mother and an adoring grandmother, who will be dearly missed by those who knew her.

On May 23, 1964, she married John Parker, who preceded her in death in 1994. She is survived by their sons: Jeffery (Lia) Parker, of Valparaiso and Christopher (Ryan Horvath) Parker, of Walnutport, PA; grandson, Matthew Parker; and brother, Tom (Barb) Hebert. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Gerry Hebert.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 Noon. Masks required. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lakeshore Paws.