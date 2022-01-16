SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - In Loving memory, Patricia "Patti" Sue DeYoung, of South Holland, IL, formerly of Dyer, IN went to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the age of 72. Patti was born September 5, 1949 in Gary, IN to Walter and Carolyn (nee Foreman) Korem. She married Donald DeYoung on April 20, 1968 and they celebrated 52 years of marriage. Donald preceded her in death on October 8, 2020.

Patti was raised in Lansing, IL and attended T.F. South High School. Patti opened and operated her own beauty shop in Lansing, IL for many years, and helped her husband Don with his business ventures. She had a love of gardening flowers and her yard was always blooming with color. She also enjoyed boating and fishing on Lake Michigan and Kentucky Lake with Don and his parents.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Carolyn Korem. Although she had no children of her own, she loved her pets which included dogs, cats, and birds. She is survived by her brothers Philip (Karen) Korem of Kimberling City, MO and Robert (Naomi) Korem of Munster, IN. Also surviving is her sister-in-law Marsha Coleman of Cicero IN. Patti also was the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Patti's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Arden Courts Memory Care of South Holland for their loving care of Patti in her final days. Memorials may be made in Patti's name to Alzheimer's Association or Heartland Hospice. A private memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the future. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing has been entrusted with Patti's arrangements and online condolences and memories can be made at www.schroederlauer.com.