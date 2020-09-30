ALGONQUIN, IL — Patricia "Patti" Vidal Osterheld, 62, of Algonquin, passed away September 27, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN, and moved to Crown Point at the age of 12. She graduated from Andrean High School in 1976. She then attended St. Mary's College at Notre Dame where she graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Biology and Chemistry. Patti continued her studies at Indiana State University where she received a Master's Degree in Immunology. She worked numerous jobs in the science field, including teaching and being a forensic chemist for the Indiana State Police. She ended up pursuing a long and successful career in pharmaceutical sales, where she eventually held the title of National Sales Manager leading numerous teams. One of her lifelong hobbies, sweepstaking, turned into a business venture when she took over as the editor of SweepSheet, the sweepstaking publication. Patti devoted 12 years to her SweepSheet family, whom she loved and had developed many lifelong friendships from. Other hobbies she enjoyed were golf, cooking, traveling and theater. The pride of Patti's life were her three daughters. She spent her life supporting and devoting time to their successes and endeavors.