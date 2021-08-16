Jan. 27, 1954 - July 30, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Patricia "Patty" A. Nagel, age 67, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 with her family at her side at the VNA hospice of Valparaiso, IN. She had been fighting a long battle with cancer. Patricia was born January 27, 1954 to the late Warren J. and Ruth (Lueskow) Hranach in Menominee, MI.
Pat is survived by her husband of 41 years, James Nagel; two sons: James Nagel of Fort Wayne, IN, Philip (Rachael) Nagel Stevensville, MI; grandson, Jacob Nagel; one sister from Lyn Charles of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She had many cousins in the Milwaukee area that she was very close to also. She will especially be missed by her four best friends, Pam, Janet, JoAnn and Pat.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Ruth Hranach; brother, Jim Hranach; aunt and uncle, Phyliss and Ted Hartner.
Patty was a graduate of Northern Michigan University and Indiana University. She worked as an accountant for 28 years for a variety of small business in Northwest Indiana. Her last job was with Housing Opportunities of Valparaiso, retiring in 2016. Patty and her husband Jim enjoyed traveling a lot with many trips to Europe, Mexico and all over the United States. She also enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her grandson Jacob, whom she really loved. Patty was also well known to always have a bright smile on her face whenever she looked at someone. She truly was a remarkable person that will be greatly missed.
A memorial service for Patricia will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6240 Grand Blvd., Hobart, IN 46342. Patty was a very active member of Grace Evangelical.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Southern Care Hospice - 9205 Broadway Unit B. Merrillville, IN, 46410 - VNA Hospice - 501 Marquette St. Valparaiso, IN 46383- or to Grace Evangelical Church - 6240 Grand Blvd., Hobart, IN 46342.
Fond memories of expression may be left at ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Nagel family.