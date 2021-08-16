Jan. 27, 1954 - July 30, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Patricia "Patty" A. Nagel, age 67, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 with her family at her side at the VNA hospice of Valparaiso, IN. She had been fighting a long battle with cancer. Patricia was born January 27, 1954 to the late Warren J. and Ruth (Lueskow) Hranach in Menominee, MI.

Pat is survived by her husband of 41 years, James Nagel; two sons: James Nagel of Fort Wayne, IN, Philip (Rachael) Nagel Stevensville, MI; grandson, Jacob Nagel; one sister from Lyn Charles of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She had many cousins in the Milwaukee area that she was very close to also. She will especially be missed by her four best friends, Pam, Janet, JoAnn and Pat.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Ruth Hranach; brother, Jim Hranach; aunt and uncle, Phyliss and Ted Hartner.