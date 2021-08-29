Patricia "Patty" Ann (Holland) Kearby

Patricia was an influential nurse in her community of Porter County for 40 years, touching many lives. She was fierce and never backed down, yet so compassionate with all. Patricia never lost her drive for people, even in her last month. She always saw the good and never the bad, treating everyone with dignity. In her personal life she loved to bake and garden. She loved to take walks and enjoy the outdoors. Patricia will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.