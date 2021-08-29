March 12,1953 - Aug. 23, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Patricia "Patty" Ann (Holland) Kearby, age 68 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born on March 12, 1953 in East Chicago, IN to John and Harriett (Myers) Holland.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Kaitlin Kearby; sister, Coral (Joseph) Scibor; Carol (late James) Qualizza; nieces, Stacy, Jill; nephew, Joey; great-nieces: Brooklyn, Raegan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Harriett Holland; brother, Michael Holland.
Patricia was an influential nurse in her community of Porter County for 40 years, touching many lives. She was fierce and never backed down, yet so compassionate with all. Patricia never lost her drive for people, even in her last month. She always saw the good and never the bad, treating everyone with dignity. In her personal life she loved to bake and garden. She loved to take walks and enjoy the outdoors. Patricia will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
